Bears’ Nichols suffers broken hand

LAKE FOREST, Ill.– The Bears will be short one key player Monday night when they take on the Redskins. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols is not expected to play due to a broken right hand.

He suffered the injury last Sunday in the Denver game. Matt Nagy broken the news of the injury to reporters Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall. Nagy wasn’t sure how long Nichols might be sidelined.

“We’re just trying to go through things to see how that goes as far as the future here,” Nagy said Thursday. “For him, for this week, it doesn’t look good.”



Nagy said there is a possibility that Nichols could be fitted with a club on his hand that might allow him to play in future weeks.



Nichols had three sacks last season as a rookie and he emerged as a starter late in the season. Fortunately for the Bears they do have depth up front with Roy Robertson-Harris and Nick Williams ready to step in.