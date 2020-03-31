1  of  6
Bears re-sign safety Houston-Carson to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

Houston-Carson has played primarily on special teams since the Bears drafted him out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time.

The Bears announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

