Bears snap six-game skid with 36-7 win over Texans

CHICAGO – It may be too little, too late but the Bears kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 36-7 win over the Texans Sunday.

The offense started off on the right foot. David Montgomery took the Bears first snap 80 yards for a touchdown. Mitch Trubisky led the way the rest of the half, throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Trubisky entered the break with only three incompletions, going 18 for 21 for 178 passing yards.

The defense held Deshaun Watson in check for the most part. The Texans quarterback managed to score just one touchdown, was sacked five times and at one point left the game with a hand injury. Khalil Mack bounced back from a rough stretch with his first sack in five games for a safety. Mack also recovered one of two fumbles forced by the Bears.

The postseason picture looks bleak for the Bears. However, mathematically they still have a shot with three games left, beginning next weekend Minnesota.