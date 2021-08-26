Bears waive receiver Javon Wims

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears waived receiver Javon Wims on Thursday.

A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.

The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

And in the Bears’ 21-9 playoff loss at New Orleans, Wims dropped a touchdown when he let a pass go right through his arms and bounce off his jersey number after he raced into the end zone behind defenders on a trick play.

Chicago also signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL