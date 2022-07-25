October just got a bit more orange for Bears fans.

The Chicago Bears announced the addition of an orange helmet that will be worn twice with their orange jerseys this season.

October 13 against the Washington Commanders in Soldier Field will be the first time the Bears have worn a color other than navy blue on their domes. After a decade mandating a single helmet, the NFL relaxed the rules for the 2022 season.

The Bears will also wear the orange ensemble on October 30 at Dallas when they face the Cowboys.

The 🔥 is in the details — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022