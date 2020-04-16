Chicago Bears re-sign CB Sherrick McManis to 1-year deal

1  of  7
Bear Blitz
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback and special teams contributor Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract on Thursday.

The team’s longest tenured player, McManis will return for his ninth season in Chicago. He spent two years with Houston after being drafted by the Texans out of Northwestern in the fifth round in 2010. McManis has 45 special teams tackles since 2015 – tied for fourth in the NFL over that period.

The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

