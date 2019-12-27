Chicago Bears try to stay focused before their final game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears have faced a lot of challenges this season. They might be facing their biggest one right now, trying to get up for a game on Sunday against the Vikings that means very little.

The vibes at Halas Hall on Thursday were just okay. That’s why the Bears are doing their best to make this week’s team meetings “lively.”

“Makin’ fun of some people. Here or there. It includes myself,” said Matt Nagy with a smile.

With the end of the season nearing Nagy says it’s human nature to want to look ahead to the future, but the guys know they have to stay focused for this week’s game.

“Knowing that your season is coming to an end – regardless of what you do – you know it’s coming to an end. But at the same time, the mindset stays the same when it comes to game planning, when it comes to focus, all that,” said Nagy. “We still want to keep that all the right way because our job is to make sure that we end this thing on a win and on a high note.”

“(We) Continue to just lock into the little things,” said Mitch Trubisky. “Try to push these guys to get better this last week and hopefully, you’ve got to believe that the things you do this week carry over to next year.”

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano reminded his guys they still have an opportunity to make the most of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He wants them to attack every single day like no other.

“Like we said, this is going to be the best Thursday in the history of Thursdays and when tomorrow comes, Friday will be the best Friday in the history of Fridays. We’ll have the best Saturday mock game in the history of mock games and we’ll go and we’ll go play well and hopefully win a game.”

Whether it’s finishing the season on a high note as a team or playing to improve as a player the Bears are all finding their own motivation.

“I think that guys are still trying to go out there [to] prove a point and send a message about their own personal game,” said receiver Allen Robinson. “We still have young guys who want to go out there and put good film on tape.”

“You want to play your best game – whatever that looks like – and finish with a ‘W’, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Trubisky.