Weeks after a panel recommended the city of Chicago explore enclosing Soldier Field as part of an effort to convince the NFL’s Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced the proposal on Monday.

It includes three options for “transforming” Soldier Field, titled “Dome,” “Dome-Ready” and “Multi-Purpose.” Both the dome and dome-ready concepts would add seats and suites. The third concept would elevate the field 42 feet in the event that the Chicago Fire become the primary tenant.

“We want to make the case that a revitalized Soldier Field makes the most sense for that storied franchise,” Lightfoot said. “Of course, we hope the Bears choose to stay. But should the Bears choose to leave, Soldier Field will continue to be a premier venue.”

The Bears have purchased land in Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb.

The panel, whose work is part of a bigger proposal to transform a stretch of land that also includes the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and McCormick Place lakefront building, suggested that adding a roof or a dome might lure Super Bowls and Final Fours as well as more concerts.

The panel previously recommended expanding capacity of the stadium with the fewest seats in the NFL as well as installing synthetic turf and selling naming rights.