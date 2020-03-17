Former Packers Tight end Graham headed to the Bears

1  of  4
Bear Blitz

by: Scott Leber

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears have fulfilled their need for a tight end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter they have a two-year agreement with veteran Jimmy Graham.

Schefter reports that the deal is worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed.

At age 33 Graham is clearly on the downside of his career, but he’s likely a vast upgrade over what the Bears had at the tight end position last season unless Trey Burton makes a big comeback.

The last two seasons with the Packers Graham had 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns. He is a 5-time Pro Bowl pick. His best years were with the Saints and the Seahawks.

NFL teams can not officially sign free agents or announce the signings until Wednesday afternoon.

