(WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears have fulfilled their need for a tight end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter they have a two-year agreement with veteran Jimmy Graham.
Schefter reports that the deal is worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed.
At age 33 Graham is clearly on the downside of his career, but he’s likely a vast upgrade over what the Bears had at the tight end position last season unless Trey Burton makes a big comeback.
The last two seasons with the Packers Graham had 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns. He is a 5-time Pro Bowl pick. His best years were with the Saints and the Seahawks.
NFL teams can not officially sign free agents or announce the signings until Wednesday afternoon.
Former Packers Tight end Graham headed to the Bears
