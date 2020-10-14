Mayor Lightfoot talking to Bears about allowing fans back to Soldier Field

CHICAGO – A little over three weeks ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot put the odds of Bears fans returning to Soldier Field at less than 50 percent.

Lightfoot gave diehards renewed hope Tuesday when she was asked about an update on the chances.

“Like any other Bears fan, of course I would like to be there. We’re having conversations with the Bears and we’ll see where they lead.”

“That sounds like maybe,” noted the reporter.

“We’ll see.”

Bears Chairman George McCaskey was ‘ very optimistic’ there would be fans at some point this season when he met with the media in September after submitting a plan to the city.

“We’re told that it is a good plan, but the city wants to see the numbers of active cases in the city come down before we can bring people to Soldier Field. We’re hopeful, but we want to be prudent. We want to do the right thing. We want to cooperate with the city in their health and safety measures.”

Currently, 15 teams have approval to host spectators from the general public at varying percentages of stadium capacity: Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Tennessee.