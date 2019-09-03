Our week one chat with Hub Arkush as the Bears get set to kick off their season

(LAKE FOREST, Ill.) As we lead up to the Bears-Packers game Thursday night Scott and Bear Blitz analyst Hub Arkush breakdown the Bears.

Has Mitch Trubisky truly shown during camp and the summer that he has a better grasp of Matt Nagy’s offense? What is the biggest area that Trubisky needs to show improvement in?



Is this the most talented wide receiver group that the Bears have had? How might Nagy use Cordarrelle Patterson ?



Can the Bears defense come up with 36 takeaways again? And what might be the Bears’ weak link?



Click on the media player for the answers.

