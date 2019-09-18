Pineiro NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 15: Pat O’Donnell #16 and Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a 53 yard field goal in the final second of the fourth quarter to defeat the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(LAKE FOREST, Ill.) –Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in recognition of his performance in the Week 2 win at Denver.

Piñeiro drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give Chicago a thrilling 16-14 victory over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Piñeiro was 3-for-3 on the day as he connected on kicks from 40 and 52 and 53 while hitting his only extra point attempt. It marked the first time a Chicago kicker made two 50+ yard field goals in the same game since Week 12 of the 2011 season at the Raiders.

Piñeiro made his first attempt from 40 yards out early in the second quarter to tie the game at 3-3 before connecting on a 52-yarder with 5 minutes left in the first half to give the Bears a 6-3 lead at the break. Then, with :01 second on the clock and the Bears trailing 14-13, Piñeiro connected on the 53-yard game winner as time expired. He also kicked off four times, all of which were touchbacks.

Piñeiro is one of only three kickers to convert on multiple 50-yard attempts through the first two weeks of the season.