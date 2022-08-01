Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field. But some veterans groups say, “Not so fast.”

Gold Star Families stood outside Soldier Field on Sunday to protest the proposal.

Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a dome to Soldier Field.

Naming rights would help pay for the addition, which costs more than $2 billion.

The families say doing so is a slap in the face to veterans because the stadium serves as a memorial to fallen soldiers.

“Everything ain’t for sale. This is our area. We have to take care of this,” said Gold Star Parent Jean Harris. “Our predecessing mothers dedicated this back in 1925 and there’s no reason to change it.”

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is trying to get a referendum on the ballot of next year’s mayoral election to prevent the sale of corporate naming rights to Soldier Field.