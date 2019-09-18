Talking Bears & Redskins in week 3 with Bear Blitz analyst Hub Arkush

(Chicago) — The Bears have their first win under their belts thanks to Eddy Pineiro. Now they get set to face the Redskins on Monday night.

Scott Leber and Bear Blitz analyst Hub Arkush discuss Pineiro’s heroics, the struggles of Mitch Trubisky and the Bears’ offense, and the Redskins in their weekly Bear Blitz conversation.

