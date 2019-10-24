Trubisky keeps working on his game and working through growing fan unrest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When you’re 3-3 headed into week eight like the Bears are morale tends to be on the lower end of the stick. It’s even worse when your quarterback’s confidence isn’t where it should be.



“His confidence isn’t at an all-time high,” said Matt Nagy Wednesday of Mitch Trubisky. “We’re struggling right now.”

It makes sense. Trubisky’s stats so far don’t have much to show. He finished week seven with an 86.3 QBR. Nagy says he knows Trubisky will never be perfect, but he has to be more effective and eliminate those “happy feet”. Nagy knows from his days playing quarterback.

“I did have happy feet, so I can relate at times. I used to get made fun of in college for having that, but when you do have happy feet, it can affect your timing and your calmness.”

Even with Trubisky struggling his teammates say they all have their quarterback’s back. Nagy says it’s important Trubisky knows that they’re all in this together.

“Just as physically strong and as many traits as you have as a quarterback, you’ve got to be mentally strong… whether it’s on the field or off the field. You need a support system.”

“With this being his third season, there’s still a lot more football to play,” said receiver Allen Robinson. “This is not the end of the season. We’re not going off on vacation tomorrow.”

Something seemed to click for Trubisky after Wednesday’s practice though. He seemed a bit more edgy and defensive in his tone when talking about himself and his team’s struggles.

“Everything is highlighted because we’re losing and things aren’t going our way… but I think that just makes me even more motivated to pull my brothers together, work even harder and do a little extra, but I’ve had the same sense of urgency every single day.”

The offense as a whole is nowhere near where the Bears are hoping to be it would be. They rank 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Trubisky says despite all the outside noise on their performance it’s important that they stay positive.

“A lot of these guys, especially on offense, we’ve gotten to this point in our lives to play in the NFL, to be in the position we are because of our talent, because of our belief in ourselves, because of our positive mindsets, and you just can’t let those negative thoughts creep in.”

The Bears will host the 2-5 Chargers on Sunday.