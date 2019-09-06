UnBEARable: Chicago drops home opener against Green Bay

Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Streets surrounding Soldier Field were jammed packed on Thursday evening as Bears fans from across Chicagoland descended upon The Loop to watch the Bears play host to the Packers to kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

Leading into the NFC North rivalry game, Bears head coach, Matt Nagy, and all of the players spoke about how ready they were for the start of the season. The Bears wanted to show the league that they had built on what they had last year and prove to the other 31 teams that they are contenders. But when it mattered the most, the Bears couldn’t find the end zone and dropped the home opener against the Packers, 10-3 and were booed off the field.

“Every fan that showed up that was a Chicago Bears fan, they should be upset,” Nagy said to the media following the loss. “Because that’s not who we are. We’re better than that. And it starts with me.”

The Bears had no offense at all. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky finished the night completing 26 of his 45 pass attempts for 228 yards and one interception and did not find the end zone once.

Additionally, the Bears converted on third downs, 3 of 15 attempts and seemed out of rhythm the entire game. It is also worth mentioning that Tarik Cohen had zero carries for the entire game and David Montgomery only had one in the second half. Nagy said the blame falls on his shoulders.

“Obviously unacceptable. It starts with me. I just told the guys in there that this is not who we are,” Nagy said.

Nagy praised the Bears’ defense which held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to 10 points. Rodgers finished the night completing just 18 of his 30 attempts. Despite controlling the tempo of the game, especially in the second quarter, Rodgers was rushed by the Bears defense and was sacked five times.

But on the other side of the football, Trubisky could not get his offense rolling and echoing his head coach, he too blamed himself for this loss.

“It was just tough, we couldn’t find a rhythm,” Trubisky said to reporters in Chicago. “I definitely feel like I let a lot of my teammates, down, and the fans down with the way that I played.”

Many questioned if the Bears were rusty since a lot of the starters really didn’t play much during the pre-season. Nagy said his guys were not rusty and stands by his decision he made back then. He said his team must have short-term memory and get prepared for Week 2.

Chicago will travel to Denver to face off against the Broncos on September 15th