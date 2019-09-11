Week 2: Talking Bears & Broncos with our Bear Blitz analyst Hub Arkush

CHICAGO — The Bears will try to bounce back from a poor showing in their opener against the Packers when they take on Vic Fangio’s Denver Broncos this week.

Bear Blitz analyst and ProFootballWeekly.com executive editor Hub Arkush joins the Bear Blitz for his weekly visit with Scott Leber.



What disturbed Hub about that opening game? Will Matt Nagy ever commit to running the football? Will Vic Fangio succeed as an NFL head coach? And does Fangio’s familiarity with Mitch Trubisky mean he knows how to rattle the young quarterback?



Hub discusses these topics and more. Click on the media player to view the interview.



Also catch Hub and the 30 minute Bear Blitz telecast each week. It’s available in Rockford, Peoria, Quad Cities, Champaign/Urbana/Springfield, Terre Haute and Evansville, IN. Go to the Bear Blitz Facebook at @thebearblitz to check for times and channels.



You can also leave your comments and questions for our Bear Blitz staff at that Facebook page.