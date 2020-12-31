With a shot at the playoffs, Dan Wiederer talks Bears-Packers on WGN Sports

Bears

by: Lauren Magiera and Larry Hawley

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Well, here they are.

Despite all that went down during the six-game losing streak, the Bears will face the Packers with chance to get to the playoffs.

Win, and they’re in. Even in a loss, a victory by the Rams over the Cardinals sends the team to the postseason for the second time in three years.

But beating the Packers will take quite a feat – especially with how they’ve been playing on offense during a five-game winning streak that included a win over the Bears on November 29th.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined GN Sports on Wednesday night to talk about the match-up at Soldier Field on Sunday. You can see the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story