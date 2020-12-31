With a shot at the playoffs, Dan Wiederer talks Bears-Packers on WGN Sports

CHICAGO – Well, here they are.

Despite all that went down during the six-game losing streak, the Bears will face the Packers with chance to get to the playoffs.

Win, and they’re in. Even in a loss, a victory by the Rams over the Cardinals sends the team to the postseason for the second time in three years.

But beating the Packers will take quite a feat – especially with how they’ve been playing on offense during a five-game winning streak that included a win over the Bears on November 29th.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined GN Sports on Wednesday night to talk about the match-up at Soldier Field on Sunday. You can see the full interview in the video above.