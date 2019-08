Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and their band "The Chicago 6" spend the day in Davenport

Former Bears Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael came to Davenport on Saturday, August 24 to play a concert with the band “The Chicago 6.”

The band was originally formed in 1987, but recently got back together.

Both players were part of the defensive line on the 1985 Super Bowl championship team. They held a meet and greet with fans at Rhythm City Casino before their 7 p.m. show.