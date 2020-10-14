Bears’ offense agrees with Matt Nagy’s criticism of their ‘details’ against the Buccaneers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears calls a play in the huddle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bucs 20-19. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For someone who usually stays pretty positive, it was an unusual departure from his typical remarks to the media about his team.

After the Bears’ 20-19 win, the head coach was very critical of the team’s offense, including himself and the coaches, for their lack of execution when it comes to “details.” He specifically pointed out the team’s lopsided conversion distances on third downs in the second half, which made it difficult to get any rhythm going.

“The frustration that I felt from the big picture is where I’m coming from and they understand that,” said Nagy when asked about his Friday comments during his news conference on Monday, saying that he would talk to the offense more about it later in the day.

So what did the players think of those criticisms?

“He’s completely right. I’ve seen what he said and he’s completely right,” said Bears offensive guard Germain Ifedi of Nagy’s comments. “If we don’t embrace what he said and if we don’t take that as a great challenge and something we should wear everyday, then we’re wrong.

“We have to be better. We have to be more detailed. You watch the film, you see the film, we have to be more detailed.”

It’s fair to point out that the details have been an issue for the Bears even before this past week, with consistency once again escaping the unit. It’s also appropraite to point out that the Bears faced two elite defenses the past two weeks in the Colts (1st in the NFL in yards per game, 2nd in Points) and the Buccaneers (2nd in yards, 8th in points), which will make it difficult on any team in 2020.

Either way, the details in the offense need to improve, and other players like Allen Robinson know that. In fact, the receiver appreciated his coach calling out the unit last Friday.

“If it’s something that I’m not doing or something that needs to be corrected for myself, I want that. I want to know that. Again, I think that should be all players,” said Robinson. “He’s a coach, he’s our coach. He wants us to play to the best of our abilities but at the end of the day, he has the No. 1 goal in mind which is winning.

“That’s the same thing for us. So, again, that’s coaching us tough, it is what it is, we’ve got to make sure that we be better.”

Maybe next time they’ll be more complements in a postgame news conference than there were on Friday.