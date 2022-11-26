The Chicago Bears are jet setting to New York for their week 12 match-up with the Jets. It could very much be the battle of the back-ups..



J-e-t-s jets jets jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched for Mike White while Bears QB Trevor Siemian could see his first action as Justin Fields still nurses that shoulder injury.

After seperating his left shoulder last week in the loss to the Falcons, Fields is listed as questionable after three consecutive days of limited practiced at Halas Hall.



Head coach Matt Eberflus said it was mostly individual work and he was left out of team drills however, the official call won’t be made until kick-off.

Uh will see where it goes. It’s really a three prong effect,” Eberflus said. “It’s really more about the medical staff clearing him all the way into that status and him feeling really good about that performance. Being able to go out there and perform then as coaches assessing where he is at practice