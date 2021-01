Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace answer questions during a press conference Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For those hoping for a major change to the organization after a second-straight 8-8 season will have to wait.

That’s because head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are going to be with the franchise for the 2021 season.

League source: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will be back in 2021. Chuck Pagano will be retiring. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 13, 2021

Per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, both will be retained by the Bears for the 2021 season. The team has yet to confirm.