Belgium beats Kazakhstan to stay perfect in Euro qualifying

Belgium’s Thomas Meunier center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between Kazakhstan and Belgium at the Astana Arena stadium in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — With its place at the 2020 European Championship already secure, Belgium stayed perfect in qualifying on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana.

Michy Batshuayi scored in the first half and Thomas Meunier wrapped up the win in the second, giving Belgium its eighth win from eight games in Group I.

The Belgians have scored 30 goals and conceded just one.

Russia needs a point against Cyprus later Sunday to join the group winners at next year’s tournament.

Germany and the Netherlands visit Estonia and Belarus, respectively, as they aim to go three points clear of Northern Ireland in Group C.

Croatia has a chance to book its place in the finals with a win in Wales, and Poland can qualify with a win over North Macedonia.

The top two teams of each group advance. The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March.

___

