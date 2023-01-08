First year of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in Iowa and Bettendorf is taking advantage. The Bulldogs have won five of their last six matches..



The most recent against North Scott on Thursday, where four of those victories came by pins.

With early season success, it’s all about keeping it going..

“It definitely makes us confident in how good we wrestle and how good we are. Feels good to know were better than we think we are,” junior Izzy Geza said. “Definitely boosts everyone’s confidence in how we take to the mats. In the room we’ve definitely been more aggressive. Working on bottom. Working on things we needed to work on. I’d say it’s definitely had a lot of improvement on our team.”

It’s really kicked in. I really just love wrestling. It’s such a different sport and I enjoy it,” said sophomore Emily See. “It really means a lot to have the support of the boys, their coaches help us by teaching us some new things and it’s really nice to learn those moves and other stuff like that. “