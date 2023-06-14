A star in center field and on the base paths. The new all-time leader in stolen bases is Bre Caffery.

“I didn’t think I would ever get the stolen base record at Bettendorf,” Caffery said. “Throughout the years I just played my game and did what I did. By the end of last season I realized I was close to it so came out here and worked for it.”

“I like to push off with my first step and then after I lead off take a few harder steps and that’s when I look to see what I’m doing.” That’s the mindset Caffery has every time she leads off and it’s turned into 105 stolen bases over five years beating assistant coach Maggie Erpelding’s record of 103.

“I always joked with her that if I was at first base, I would just step a foot out and try to trip her or do what I could to keep her from it but I think overall she has the bragging rights,” Erpelding said. “She’s a heck of a ball player and better than I ever was on the bases and in the outfield.”

She was one of my teammates when I was on the varsity in 8th grade so I have always looked up to her,” Caffery said. “To break that she likes to give me crap about it all the time. Even leading up to it she would make jokes saying it wouldn’t count or they will throw me out. Lots of bragging rights.”

“I lead off the bag hard every single time like I would steal and if I see an off speed pitch or a ball in the dirt or have the steal sign, that’s when I get going.”

Speed was a part of Caffery’s game, she knew right away.

“I learned that speed was my thing in 8th grade year,” Caffery said. “I use to be a righty and switched to lefty because I was so fast and they wanted to make me a slapper.

“She has that aggressive baserunning you just can’t teach,” Erpelding said. “You just have to have it and I think that’ll help her a lot in the future when she goes on to do bigger and better things.”

Now the next goal is the single season record of 55, which Caffery needs 32 more to reach.

“It’s definitely more than I’ve ever done,” Caffery said. “I’ve only ever ran for 40 stelas in one season but it’s definitely a ways out from what I’m use to getting but were going to get there.

Caffery has 17 regular seasons and five tournaments to reach new heights.