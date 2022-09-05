Augustana Vikings quarterback Cole Bhardwaj has been named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Student-Athlete of the Week for offense. Bhardwaj, a junior from Algonquin, IL, completed 18 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ season-opener 34-28 victory over Rhodes at home. Bhardwaj threw no interceptions and completed a 54-yard touchdown throw to Bobby Inserra only 76 seconds into the game, setting the pace for the Vikings’ victory. His pair of touchdown throws in the second quarter helped Augie race out to a 31-7 halftime lead and Augie held on to win 34-28.