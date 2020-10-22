Big Ten college towns relishing the chance to see football on Saturdays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Big Ten Football is back this weekend, and for students and fans, it couldn’t come soon enough.

“I think it will be a lot livelier once football comes back for sure,” said Purdue Junior Stephan Spano.

Indiana University hosts Penn State while Purdue welcomes Iowa to West Lafayette. There will be no fans in the stands, which leaves students to flood local bars or coordinate small gatherings with friends.

“I feel like a lot of people are going to [watch] in their homes, or in their dorms together,” said Isaac Wegner, a junior at Purdue University.

Local restaurants have been aching for the chance to have their local Big Ten teams on television on Saturdays. The football crowd often mimics the type of revenue they make during the busy evening hours.

“It’s going to turn us from being half-full to completely full Saturday afternoons,” said Jacob Miller, assistant general manager at The Tap in West Lafeyette.

While Purdue will be without head coach Jeff Brohm, who is recovering from COVID-19, the school says there was never any discussion about cancelling Saturday’s game.

“Once I found out I was positive, I immediately isolated, and tried to follow all CDC and medical guidelines, and will continue to do that,” explained Brohm.

Kickoff for both IU and Purdue will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday.