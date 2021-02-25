Big Time Sports: Big Ten teams battle for position as Selection Sunday nears

INDIANAPOLIS – The march to March is on in the Big Ten.

There are only two more weeks of regular season games left before the conference tournament tips off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, March 10.

No. 3 Michigan is on its way to locking up the top seed in the tournament after beating No. 4 Ohio State in a top-five showdown last weekend.

The Wolverines have another tough task Thursday when they host player-of-the-year candidate Luka Garza and No. 9 Iowa. Garza became the leading scorer in Hawkeyes’ program history on Sunday when he passed Roy Marble.

Other key matchups this weekend for seeding include No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin, Michigan State at Maryland and No. 9 Iowa at No. 4 Ohio State.

Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths review and preview all of this week’s Big Ten basketball action in “Big Time Sports.”