Big Time Sports: Coronavirus outbreaks preventing teams from breaking logjam in standings

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a logjam atop the Big Ten standings, but there hasn’t been much action this week to create separation.

Five teams are within three games of conference-leading Michigan. The Wolverines are on a two-week hiatus and there are only three games scheduled mid-week before a busy weekend.

The entire Michigan athletic department has suspended activities for 14 days after positive tests in the program for the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, which is thought to be more contagious.

Michigan State returns from a three-game break to fight a coronavirus outbreak on Thursday night at Rutgers, while Nebraska has to wait one more week to end its four-game halt.

