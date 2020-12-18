Big Time Sports: Ohio State and Northwestern clash in title game for Big Ten’s Champions Week

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Big Ten’s “Champions Week” highlighted by the league’s title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Ohio State will take on No. 15 Northwestern for the championship. If the Buckeyes win, they should secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The conference hoped to play the “Old Oaken Bucket” game between Indiana and Purdue a week after it was canceled for the first time in over 100 years, but both schools agreed to cancel again after rising COVID-19 cases.

Another rivalry game, the “Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe” between Wisconsin and Minnesota, will be played after being canceled right before Thanksgiving.

Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths, along with the help of the Nexstar Nation, will have the latest conference news on “Big Time Sports” live on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the “Champions Week” schedule:

Friday, December 18

Nebraska at Rutgers – 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 19