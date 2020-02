Daytona 500 live updates: Reigning champ Denny Hamlin wins second stage

Denny Hamlin’s crew changes tires and refuels during a pit stop during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed sue to rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon after heavy rain forced it to be postponed over the weekend.

“The Great American Race” had to be postponed after just 20 laps around Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. It was just the second time in 62 years the race had to be postponed, the Associated Press reports.

Check back here for live updates throughout the Daytona 500 (Latest updates will appear at top and all times are ET):

5:52 p.m.: Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has won Stage 2 of this year’s race.

5:30 p.m.: Halfway through the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin is in the lead. Hamlin won last year’s big race.

5:20 p.m.: Quin Hoff and BJ McLeod got into a wreck on lap 90.

Hoff, driving car 00, was bumped by Aric Almirola in car 10. McLeod in car 52 tried to avoid the wreck but ended up crashing.

Trouble for Quin Houff and B.J. McLeod. #Daytona500



Fourth caution of the race. pic.twitter.com/BYfYboB7wg — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 17, 2020

4:50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has won Stage 1 of the 2020 Daytona 500.

4:43 p.m.: The first big wreck of the race is William Byron.

William Byron slides across the grass and into the wall. pic.twitter.com/ZISlUDLdru — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Byron, driving car 24, flew across the grass and into a wall. The crash ended the young driver’s day at Daytona International.

In an interview after the crash, Byron said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was moving aggressively across his bumper ahead of the crash.

"There's really no reason … to be that aggressive moving across my bumper." – @WilliamByron on @StenhouseJr. pic.twitter.com/zXbrvXswtQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2020

4:08 p.m.: Cars are moving again at Daytona International, more than 24 hours after the race first officially started.

Cars are rolling at @DISupdates!



Get to FOX right now for the #DAYTONA500 or stream the race at https://t.co/oWWAusOO8X! pic.twitter.com/Cb1rIooqQr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2020

4:07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race track.

3:50 p.m.: Drivers are on the track at Daytona International and are getting ready for the race to restart.

These cars are ready to get the #DAYTONA500 back underway!



Screenshot when you see your favorite driver! 📲 pic.twitter.com/6Y8uNks906 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2020

3:15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona International Speedway says fans will be the ones to help restart the big race on Monday by saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” President Donald Trump was the one who made the call on Sunday during his visit.

FANS!



Be in your seats by 4:00 because YOU’RE helping us get the #DAYTONA500 re-fired today with “Gentleman, Start Your Engines!” pic.twitter.com/EcSSqJwko9 — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) February 17, 2020

3 p.m.: There’s just one hour to go until the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona International Speedway.