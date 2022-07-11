The Burlington Bees baseball team hosted the 2022 Community Basket Day Sunday afternoon, and while the Bees took the game, the big winner was Barb Reckhemmer. The Iowa City area resident’s ticket stub was drawn for the first place prize of $5,000, a news release says.

Reckhemmer, who bought the winning chance while visiting town, had a classic response when contacted by Bees General Manager Tad Lowary. “I never win anything!” she said.

Burlington Community Basket is a fund-raising vehicle for local non-profit agencies, which sell tickets to share in the proceeds. For each $2 ticket sold, the charitable agency keeps half. A list of participants is below.

The second place prize of $2,500 was garnered by Bees first baseman Weston Fulk’s grandfather. Jerry Fulk, New London, was at the ballpark watching his grandson play and celebrating his 73rd birthday.

Participants did not have to be present to win the first two awards. The third and fourth place winners had to be present to claim their prizes.

William Dowell, Burlington, took home a second $2,500 award. The Bees longtime attendee was sitting in his usual spot along the third base line when his name was called.

The fourth place winner received the actual “basket” of donated items, which included a variety of certificates and real gifts worth more than $3,000. That ticket was purchased by the Winegard Company. Company President and COO Grant Whipple was present to accept the award. Whipple said the plan is to find a fun way to distribute the multiple items in the basket to the company’s employees.

Benefiting non-profit agencies were: A Little Bit of Country Dog Rescue, Bridges Out of Poverty, Build A Bed Burlington, Burlington Area Homeless Shelter, Community Action, Des Moines County Humane Society, Relay for Life, Make A Wish Foundation, Midwest Magic, Miss Burlington Scholarship Program, Optimists Club, Partners with Disabilities of Des Moines County, RSVP, Southeast Iowa Operation Christmas Child, Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice, YMCA Gymnastics and the Friends of Community Field.