The Quad City Storm announced the December 22 and December 23 games that were canceled due to inclement weather have been rescheduled.

‘Decades Night’ versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, originally scheduled for December 22,

will be played on Thursday, March 23 at 6:10 p.m.

‘Radar’s Birthday’ versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, originally scheduled for December 23,

will be played on Friday, February 3 at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled game dates.

For ticketing questions, email here or here. For team or season information, click here.