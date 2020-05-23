1  of  3
CBS Sports Ian Eagle on dealing with pandemic

(Ian Eagle/CBS Sports) Jay everything is going great fortunately everyone is healthy we get a long and that might be the biggest issue that I am sensing from families across the country it is harmonious it is four people in the house every combination works drama free and everyone is feeling good thank you.
(Jay Kidwell/Reporting) Any games or movies, Netflix or what have you been enjoying during this tough period?
(Eagle) Yeah you name it I have probably watched it I tend to absorb that kind of stuff to begin with since I am on planes so often a lot of flights a lot of long flights so I certainly make it my business to stay up to date but you name it I have probably streamed it in some form

