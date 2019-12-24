Celtics rookie conducts Boston orchestra’s holiday concert

In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, photo provided by Boston Pops, Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall makes his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert in Boston. The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride” at Boston’s Symphony Hall. (Robert Torres/Boston Pops via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert.

The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride” at Boston’s Symphony Hall Monday night. Fall was wearing a custom-made, size-48 double extra-long tuxedo.

Fall used a baton that was given to him by longtime conductor Keith Lockhart, The Boston Globe reported. Lockhart wrote “Congratulations to Tacko!” on the baton in green marker.

Lockhart called Fall “the tallest person to ever conduct the Boston Pops” before inviting him to come up on stage.

“Someone has come on the scene here and in a few short months has stolen everybody’s hearts — not just because of his athletic ability but also because of the size of his spirit and the broadness of his smile,” Lockhart said.

The audience cheered during Fall’s performance as he did a spin and wiggled his arms in time with the music.