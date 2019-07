#2 Davenport Assumption will take on #7 Boone in the state quarterfinals Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm in Des Moines.

"You know, us seniors, we have been playing with each other since we were in little league, so we wanna go out on top and, you know, this is a dynasty and we wanna live it up to keep that name going," said senior pitcher Nick Gotilla.