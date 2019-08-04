Central DeWitt takes runner-up at state

The Sabers cap off an historic season for the program with a final record of 38-4 culminating in a second-place finish in Class 3A.

The Sabers fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-2) 8-1 in the 3A title game at Principal Park in Des Moines.

“I was working away and they were just hitting it away,” said senior pitcher Lucas Bixby. “And they scored more runs than we did in the first couple innnigs, and getting out of the gate first is huge for teams and that’s what they did.”

“They cashed in with two outs in a couple different innings and they got the lead,” head coach Shane Sikkema added. “Their confidence kept soaring after they got the lead. And it’s just a matter of they’ve got 8 seniors in the lineup…Being in the state championship game is an honor, and they deserve that honor. They played hard, they played smart, they played fast. They did everything the coaches asked them to do.”

“I love evreybody on my team; I’d do anything for them,” said senior catcher Garrett Finley. “No matter what the outcome was today I’m happy to be a part of this team. And I’m proud with this runner up finish, honestly. It means the world to us.”

This was Central DeWitt’s first appearance in the state championship game.