Whether it’s on the mound throwing gas or behind the plate catching that heat, Davenport Central’s Milo Kelley is living up to all the hype as one of Iowa’s top baseball prospects.

“I always just work hard. My motto in life is good things come if you work hard,” Kelley said. “No matter what just putting in that work because things don’t come easy especially in the baseball world. You always have to be on your best game and playing hard and working hard because you always have to get better.”

“He absolute approaches every day like he wants to get better. He’s putting in the extra time,” Central head coach Colin Gisel said. “Taking the swings. Improving his catching. He’s basically a sponge absorbing everything he needs.”

That hard work comes from balance. Kelley is in season with the Blue Devils and with his 15-U team, Wow Factor, along with his commitment to the University of Missouri.

“You definitely do feel the pressure but then you have to remember it’s only a game. That’s what keeps me grounded,” Kelley said. “No matter how much pressure I put on myself or may feel, I just need to remember that it’s a game and I’m there to have fun. I can care less about the opinions of others good or bad. I’m just playing for myself here and trying to have fun.”

“What’s awesome about him is he does embody that typical student athlete that we want at Central,” Gisel said. “Somebody who will come and get a great education and have a great baseball experience. Central baseball has such a rich history dating all the way back in to the 40’s and 50’s winning state championships. That’s what’s attractive to Milo is that he wants to continue that legacy and go be as competitive as possible.

With three years left at this level, Kelley knows he can only go up from here.

“I really want to see myself build up to a top draft prospect. That’s my goal right now to get drafted possibly,” Kelley said. “Just continue to work and get better. Trust God’s plan for me. If I make it to the draft, I make it to the draft. If I go to college, I go to college.”

“He knows he’s going to fail more than he’s going to succeed,” Gisel said. “That’s important for him to know how to handle that particular failure and look for success with in the process.”

Wherever baseball takes him, Kelley realizes the impact it has on the school.

“Continuing that legacy and keeping it alive. Central is a great school and I want to bring some of the positivity back to it and bring positivity back to the district. That’s really my mine goal is to leave a positive impact on the Quad Cities and Davenport. Just be great for my high school. Just bring something back.”