Another Illinois football player will not be suiting up for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on January 2nd. That player, running back Chase Brown.

Brown ended the season as the nation’s leading rusher, a Doak Walker award finalist and tying a program record with 16 career 100-yard games.



The senior joins brother, Sydney, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and tight end Luke Ford to declare early for the draft.



It’s the first bowl game of the Bret Beliema era and leaves the door open for a new star to emerge come game time.