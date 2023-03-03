The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio and ends in Houston for the 2023 Final Four.
Here are the dates and locations for this year’s March Madness:
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. CT on WHBF)
- First Four: March 14-15
- First round: March 16-17
- Second round: March 18-19
- Sweet 16: March 23-24
- Elite Eight: March 25-26
- Final Four: April 1
- NCAA championship game: April 3
Here are the sites for the early rounds, regionals and Final Four:
|2023 DATES
|ROUND
|CITY, STATE
|VENUE
|March 14-15
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|UD Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 23 & 25
|West Regional
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|March 23 & 25
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|March 24 & 26
|Midwest Regional
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|March 24 & 26
|South Regional
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|April 1 & 3
|Final Four
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium