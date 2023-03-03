The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio and ends in Houston for the 2023 Final Four.

Here are the dates and locations for this year’s March Madness:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. CT on WHBF)
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

Here are the sites for the early rounds, regionals and Final Four:

2023 DATESROUNDCITY, STATEVENUE
March 14-15First FourDayton, OHUD Arena
March 16 & 18First/Second RoundsBirmingham, ALLegacy Arena
March 16 & 18First/Second RoundsDes Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18First/Second RoundsOrlando, FLAmway Center
March 16 & 18First/Second RoundsSacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
March 17 & 19First/Second RoundsAlbany, NYMVP Arena
March 17 & 19First/Second RoundsColumbus, OHNationwide Arena
March 17 & 19First/Second RoundsDenver, COBall Arena
March 17 & 19First/Second RoundsGreensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25West RegionalLas Vegas, NVT-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25East RegionalNew York, NYMadison Square Garden
March 24 & 26Midwest RegionalKansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26South RegionalLouisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3Final FourHouston, TXNRG Stadium