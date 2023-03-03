The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio and ends in Houston for the 2023 Final Four.

Here are the dates and locations for this year’s March Madness:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. CT on WHBF)

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Here are the sites for the early rounds, regionals and Final Four: