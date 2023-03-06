The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins with the First Four on March 15 and ends in Dallas for the Final Four.

Here are the dates and locations for this year’s March Madness:

Selections are Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. CT

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is at 6 and 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 31.

The national championship game is at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 2.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held at two sites starting this year, with eight teams competing at each site:

Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 – 27 Southern Conference and Furman Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 – 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission Final Four Dallas American Airlines Center March 31 and April 2 Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission