The Big Ten basketball tournaments might keep moving around, but the Big Ten Football Championship Game is remaining where it started in 2011 for at least a few more years: Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium through 2024.

“We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten Football Championship Game and the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a news release.

The city of Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium have hosted the event since its inception 11 years ago. Nearly 700,000 fans have attended the Big Ten Football Championship Game, including a record 67,183 fans that saw Iowa lose to Michigan 42-3 last season.

That stands as the third-largest football crowd in building history, behind only Super Bowl XLVI and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled with the decision made by the Big Ten member institutions to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn. “After hosting the annual Championship Game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

Big Ten Football Championship Game future dates

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

December 3, 2022

December 2, 2023

December 7, 2024