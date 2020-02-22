Big Time Basketball: Maryland pulls away from the pack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – Only two more weeks remain in the regular season before the Big Ten descends on Indianapolis for the annual conference tournament.

The teams in the top half of the league are looking to secure one of the top four seeds and a double-bye to the quarterfinals, while the schools in the bottom half are just hoping to avoid playing on day one.

WXIN-TV’s Chris Hagan and WTTV-TV’s Chris Widlic check in on all 14 teams in the conference in week seven of “Big Time Basketball”.

They start with first-place Maryland. The Terrapins are on a nine-game winning streak and beginning to pull away at the top of the standings.

They’ll end with Nebraska and Northwestern, two teams desperately trying to snap 10-game losing skids before heading to Indy.

On the recruiting trail, WANE-15’s Colton Howard introduces fans to Homestead High School’s Luke Goode, a two-sport star whose family has plenty of ties to the Big Ten.

The conference tournament begins Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. CT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

