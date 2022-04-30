As Iowa State continues the slow climb up the mountain to national college football relevancy, there are milestones to mark along the way.

10 wins? Not yet.

Beat Iowa? Not since 2014.

Predicted to be in the College Football Playoff? Yes, in 2021, then fell well short .

. Get a player drafted in the first round? Not since George Amundson in 1973, but Breece Hall only missed becoming the second this year by a handful of picks.

So the Cyclones are getting closer.

Then there’s this: Quarterback Brock Purdy, one of the Cyclones – along with Hall and head coach Matt Campbell – some felt destined to burst through the barrier into big-time relevancy beyond the Big 12, was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers with the last pick in the last round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 262nd pick, also known as:

Mr. Irrelevant.

CBS Sports gave the 49ers a C+ for the pick, describing Purdy thusly: “Long-time starter in college who got less effective as his career wore on. Rhythm passer with good accuracy when he’s not disturbed in the pocket and despite minimal athleticism he creates when things break down. Arm is average.”

Not a glowing review, but there were worse grades given. And some might say Mr. Irrelevant is relevant in a way the player picked a spot before and the free agents signed after are not.

Just one more small step for Cy.

The “next Brady” comments have already begun. (Yes, they mean Tom.)