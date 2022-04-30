With the 166th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Eyioma Uwazurike, a defensive lineman from Iowa State.

Twelve picks later, the Ravens took his Cyclones teammate, tight end Charlie Kolar.

Uwazurike, an All-Big 12 first teamer, was second on the Cyclones in tackles for loss with 12 and sacks with nine, ranking fourth in the Big 12 and 30th nationally in sacks. He also was second on the team in quarterback hurries with six.

CBS Sports graded the pick an A, calling Uwazurike a “big-time sleeper as an older prospect” and “exactly what the Broncos needed.”

The Ravens also received an A from CBS for their Iowa State choice, saying Kolar is a “deceptive separator who catches everything, even through traffic.”

Kolar, also named to the All-Big 12 first team, led all conference tight ends in receptions with 62, receiving yards with 756 and touchdown receptions with six, breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards. His 62 receptions is the 10th‐best season total overall in school history.

