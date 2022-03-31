Georgia has hired former Hawkeye Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as its new women’s basketball coach. She is just the third full-time head coach in the program’s history.

Abrahamson-Henderson, who led UCF to a school record for wins this season with a 26-4 mark, played at Iowa and Georgia and now returns to the Lady Bulldogs to replace Joni Taylor, who left for the coaching job at Texas A&M.

“This is a dream come true,” Abrahamson-Henderson said in a news release. “I am thrilled to return to Georgia as the head coach at one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country.”

Abrahamson-Henderson, who graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, was a highly sought recruit who signed with Georgia in 1986, helping the Lady Bulldogs capture the Southeastern Conference title as a freshman.

She left Georgia after two seasons to return to her home state, transferring to Iowa to play for coach C. Vivian Stringer.

Abrahamson-Henderson was part of two Big Ten championship teams with the Hawkeyes.

Abrahamson-Henderson has been a head coach for 17 seasons, also working at Albany and Missouri State. UCF advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year before losing to UConn.