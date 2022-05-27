Former University of Iowa football player Louis Matykiewicz passed away on May 22 at the age of 88.

Matykiewicz lettered for the Hawkeye football team from 1952-54 under head coach Forest Evashevski, playing quarterback, tight end and linebacker. He led the team in passing yards on offense and pass interceptions on defense in 1953.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Matykiewicz’ full obituary can be found here.