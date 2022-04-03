Former Illinois head coach Theresa Grentz has been selected as part of the 13-person Class of 2022 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Grentz and her fellow inductees will take her place in the Hall on September 10 during enshrinement ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Grentz coached 19 seasons at Rutgers (1977-95), leading the Scarlet Knights to the 1982 AIAW national championship, as well as three NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances and two NCAA Elite Eight berths (1986, 1987). She then took the reins at Illinois for 12 seasons (1996-2007), helping the Fighting Illini to the 1997 Big Ten title, as well as trips to the Sweet Sixteen in 1997 and 1998, before retiring with 681 career wins. She also coached at Saint Joseph’s and Lafayette during her 35-year career.

Grentz also made numerous contributions to USA Basketball, notably coaching the United States to the gold medal at the 1990 FIBA World Championships and a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Grentz was previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 with her teammates from Immaculata College, who won three AIAW national championships from 1972-74. Playing under her maiden name of Theresa Shank, she was a three-time first-team All-American for the Immaculata “Mighty Macs”, as well as the 1974 national player of the year, and she had her jersey No. 12 retired by the school.