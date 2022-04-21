The fans at Kinnick Stadium will be waving hello to a new song accompanying their gesture to the kids in the hospital next door.

The University of Iowa announced Thursday that fans will choose what plays during the Hawkeye Wave at the end of the first quarter of each home football game.

Since suggested by Krista Young in 2017, the Hawkeye Wave has evolved into what is now often called “the best tradition in sports.”

Pat Green’s song, “Wave on Wave,” has been the backing track in recent years, but the first wave started simply, with no soundtrack:

“We are thankful that Pat Green really embraced the tradition and even honored us with a live performance before a packed stadium,” says Vice President for External Relations and Senior Advisor to the President Peter Matthes. “Now five years later, we think it’s time to let fans choose the next great song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave because this is their tradition.”

Fans can submit nominations at hawkeyesports.com/wave. Iowa will select the top eight songs and fans can vote starting July 11. The field will be narrowed to four, then two before a final round will determine a winner announced August 1.

The 12th floor window was built to overlook the stadium and give patients and their families a unique experience on game days at what U.S. News & World Report calls one of the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals.”

The first chance to experience the Hawkeye Wave with the new song will be against South Dakota State on September 3.