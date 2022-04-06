Iowa shooting guard Austin Ash has entered the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes announced Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for my time at the University of Iowa,” said the redshirt senior and Iowa graduate. “I can’t thank Coach [Fran] McCaffery and the other coaches enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be Hawkeye. Raising the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis with my teammates is a memory that I will never forget.”

Ash will use the bonus COVID year of eligibility that is available to all players who were on rosters during the 2019-20 season.

“Austin was a valuable teammate on and off the floor the last five years,” said McCaffery. “He is a Division I player who didn’t see the minutes he deserved because we were loaded at the guard position. Austin will be a great asset wherever he goes because he is a great shooter, doesn’t make mistakes and has tremendous character. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Ash was a walk-on his first four seasons before earning a scholarship prior to the 2021-22 season, seeing action in 44 games over the past four seasons.